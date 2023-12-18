Jackson County legislator calls for ‘emergency meeting’ following assessment audit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of the Jackson County Legislature released a statement Monday calling for an emergency meeting after Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick found the county’s property assessment process “failed to comply with state law.”

Sean E. Smith (Legislator, 6th District) said he and other legislators received the preliminary results of Fitzpatrick’s audit on Monday.

The audit, which is ongoing, revealed the Jackson County Assessment Department failed to properly notify property owners that a physical inspection is required by law. Letters sent to homeowners also included an "inaccurate" statement regarding property owner's rights for an interior inspection.

Preliminary results of the audit also found that not all 200,000 applicable taxpayers received a notification letter, and that only 50,000 letters were prepared "because department officials felt it would have placed an excessive demand on department personnel and resources."

A request for comment from Jackson County Executive Frank White and Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty have not yet commented on the initial results of Fitzpatrick’s audit.

Smith says he’s requesting Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee (Legislator, 4th District) to schedule the emergency meeting to discuss next steps.

“The unlawful reassessment that has placed a massive financial and emotional hardship on so many Jackson County residents must be immediately corrected,” Smith said in a release. “I am disappointed that these issues which were first highlighted months ago hasn’t yet been resolved.”

“I stand committed and ready to do my part to correct this debacle,” Smith continued.

