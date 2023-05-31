2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee: 2 KC-area spellers make semifinal round

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Both Kansas City-area spellers were knocked out Wednesday during the sixth round of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Lee's Summit 7th grader Garrett Fry incorrectly spelled "notacanthous" and Olathe 8th grader Manu Sripathi incorrectly spelled "endrumpf."

ORIGINAL REPORT | Two Kansas City-area students took part in the semifinals of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday.

Garrett Fry, of the Blue Springs school district, and Manu Sripathi, of the Olathe School District, competed against 54 other spellers to advance to the final round for the chance to be crowned the winner of the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sripathi, who attends California Trail Middle School, was knocked out in the sixth round of competition Wednesday afternoon after incorrectly spelling "endrumpf."

The semifinals started at 1:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. The final round begins at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Both rounds will be available on ION.