2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Meet Kansas City-area spellers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway this week, and several Kansas City-area students will have the chance to advance.

Preliminary rounds started at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday and will continue through 6:30 p.m. CT on ION Plus, available for free on SmartTV apps.

Among Kansas City-area spellers:



Garrett Fry, Delta Woods Middle School, Blue Springs School District

Mariah Coffey, Harrisonville Middle School, Harrisonville School District

Manu Sripathi, California Trail Middle School, Olathe School District

The competition continues throughout the week, including quarterfinal and semifinal rounds from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 31. Finals are set for 7-9 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 1. Semifinal and final rounds are set to air on ION.

“I’m excited to meet all the kids there and see all the people and watch other people far far,” Mariah told KSHB 41 anchor Rae Daniel earlier this month. “I want to go see all the national monuments and stuff.”

California Trail Middle School has sent several spellers to the national stage over the years, with Manu being the most recent to make the trip.

“Obviously I’m hoping to win, but mainly I’m just hoping to do good and end my spelling career on a good note,” Manu said.

The three students also have the chance to put a good foot forward for their community.

“I’m feeling great,” Garrett said. “I love to represent the Kansas City area and my district and my school. I’m hoping to make everybody proud.”

More information about this year's spelling bee is available online.

