2026 New Year's Resolution? Kansas City Economist says consider finances a priority

A new year often brings new financial goals, but for many families, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming.

Kansas City Economist says consider finances a priority

I spoke with economist William Black, a former UMKC professor, who said given today’s economic uncertainty, making money a priority in your 2026 New Year’s resolutions is more important than ever.

Black said two goals usually top the list for people at the start of the year — paying off debt and building savings. While both matter, he said one should come first.

“Payoff your credit card debt, if at all possible, and keep your balance such that you never are paying interest on your credit cards. Pay them immediately," said Black.

Credit card balances can grow quickly if they’re not closely monitored, and Black warns that interest charges can keep people stuck in a cycle that makes saving nearly impossible.

One piece of advice he stresses is making a clear list of needs versus wants — and cutting back on the wants.

“Look at the habits they have that are causing them to spend a lot of money where they're not getting at the end of the day much joy from it, or even worse, makes them worse — and change. You can be old and change,” Black said.

Black also points to a concerning statistic: nearly 40 percent of Americans don’t have at least $400 saved to cover an emergency expense. Without that cushion, unexpected bills — like car repairs or medical costs — can push families further into debt.

He said that’s why tackling debt first can make a major difference.

“If you’re constantly worried about paying off debt, it’s hard to save anything at all,” Black explained.

His advice for 2026 is to keep financial resolutions simple and realistic — focus on one debt at a time, avoid high-interest borrowing, and gradually build an emergency fund once debt is under control.

Black said small, disciplined changes can add up over time — and sticking with them beyond January is what truly sets people up for financial success.

