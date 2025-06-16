$20M renovation turns old grocery store into behavioral health campus in south Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

A former grocery store in south Kansas City will soon be transformed into a behavioral health campus, expanding critical mental health and addiction services for thousands of people in the area.

ReDiscover, a behavioral health organization that helped 16,000 people last year across 17 locations, plans to convert the 50,000-square-foot building at 9550 Blue Ridge Blvd. into south Kansas City's Crisis and Action Campus — a flagship location for all hub activity.

The $20 million renovation will allow ReDiscover to relocate and expand its adult and youth urgent clinics, which served more than 6,000 people last year.

"We've quite frankly outgrown the site we are at now," said Jennifer Craig, president and CEO of ReDiscover.

The new campus will offer comprehensive services under one roof, making it easier for clients to access the help they need, expanding access and intake.

Offerings will include a hospital program, outpatient services, counseling, therapy, parenting classes, a community conference room and a pharmacy.

"All mental health and all substance abuse services would be included," Craig said. "It's right on multiple bus lines."

Nicole Kinder, a ReDiscover client approaching her one-year sobriety milestone, said the organization helped her rebuild her life.

"I've come really far, and it feels amazing," Kinder said. "I was in a horrible position being just out of jail, and I had relapsed. I am about to reach my year of sobriety in like two weeks; this is huge for me."

Kinder explained some of the services she used.

"Counseling, therapy, parenting classes," she said. "They will hook you up with things on the outside and bring it to you, whatever you need."

For Craig, the project represents the culmination of decades of her work in mental health services.

"I started in the field more than 30 years ago when one of my dearest friends told me she was thinking about ending her life," Craig said. "I decided to take a psychology class, then I decided to be a therapist, and now I find myself really privileged to work for ReDiscover as a president/CEO... When my friend confided in me 30 years ago, I didn't know who to turn to, I didn't know how to help her get help. I'm really excited we reduced the stigma and can take this to the next level."

Kinder said the renovation will be "fantastic."

"The more ReDiscovers there are out there, the less people we will have on the street," Kinder said.

The organization is currently fundraising for the project and hopes to break ground by the end of the year, with the first phase opening in late 2026.

ReDiscover's website and ways to get involved can be found here.

