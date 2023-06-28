22-month-old boy in critical condition after being left inside car outside Lenexa church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-month-old boy was hospitalized and is in critical condition after being left inside a car for 2.5 hours at an Lenexa church on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Just after 3 p.m on Monday, officers responded to a report of a young child left alone inside a car at the church located in the 15300 block of W. 87th Street.

When they arrived, a citizen had already removed the boy from the car and took him inside the church to wait for paramedics.

The boy was later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation revealed the boy was left inside the car for 2.5 hours. The car wasn't running and the windows were up.

The parents of the boy are cooperating in the investigation and police said there was no immediate indication the boy was left in the car on purpose.

