22-year-old identified as victim in fatal Clay County bridge collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday that the victim of Wednesday’s fatal bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, was 22 years old.

Connor R. Ernst, of California, Missouri, was working on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when it collapsed around 1:45 p.m.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says it took 50 minutes for Kearney Fire and Rescue to free Ernst from the wet concrete and rubble.

Three others were injured in the collapse; although, they “were able to extricate themselves” and only suffered minor injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said the investigation will be turned over to OSHA investigators .

