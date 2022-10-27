Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

22-year-old identified as victim in fatal Clay County bridge collapse

Bridge collapse Kearney.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clay County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
One person died and three more were injured Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, when a concrete bridge under construction east of Kearney, Missouri, collapsed as a crew poured concrete for the bridge deck.
Bridge collapse Kearney.png
Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 11:35:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday that the victim of Wednesday’s fatal bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, was 22 years old.

Connor R. Ernst, of California, Missouri, was working on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when it collapsed around 1:45 p.m.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says it took 50 minutes for Kearney Fire and Rescue to free Ernst from the wet concrete and rubble.

Three others were injured in the collapse; although, they “were able to extricate themselves” and only suffered minor injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said the investigation will be turned over to OSHA investigators.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock