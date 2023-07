KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old St. Joseph man drowned on the Fourth of July at Smithville Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that around 6:36 p.m. the man was swimming at Little Platte Swim Beach, when he "walked off a ledge in the water and never resurfaced."

The man was identified as Carlos Antonio of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Antonio's body was recovered.

The highway patrol is investigating the drowning.