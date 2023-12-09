24-hour hair cut-a-thon raises donations for charity

KANSAS CITY, MO. — A Lee's Summit barber school kicked off it's annual 24-hour cut-a-thon Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Klassic Transformations Barber Academy is offering free haircuts for people who bring in a new, unwrapped gift or donate money to help buy Christmas gifts for those who can't afford one.

"We're just doing 24 hours straight of haircuts," said Paul Zents, a student barber.

Zents said he'll be at the academy for most of those hours. He's one of many barbers working the marathon in shifts.

"It's nice to give back to the community, but it's also great to be able to do it doing something you love," he said.

The event is not just good for the Hickman Mills Community Empowerment Center where the donated gifts and money will go.

Kannice Ford, co-owner of Klassic Transformations Barber Academy, says it's also good for the barbers.

"Being able to give back to the community," Ford said. "Most of our students here, they work full-time, if not part-time. And so it's hard for them to be able to get out and do a lot of community service, but they want to. And so this was an avenue for us to be able to bring the community service here."

Each cut means at least one donation, which means at least one more kid gets one more gift.

"There's always families who need a little bit of extra something so this just gives us our opportunity to give that back," Ford said.

Klassic Transformation Barber Academy is at 298 S.W. Blue Parkway in Lee's Summit.

