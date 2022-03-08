25 newborn goats arrive at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boom of goats have been born at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park, Kansas, with more expected on the way.

According to a Tweet from Deanna Rose, 25 pygmy goats were born over the weekend, with 23 mothers yet to deliver.

Deanna Rose included video of triplets born on Sunday in the Tweet.

We're having a baby boom at the Farmstead! 25 pygmy goats were born over the weekend, with 23 more mamas yet to deliver! We've had twins, and even these triplets who were born on Sunday! Volunteers are socializing the babies so they'll be ready on opening day April 1st.💕 pic.twitter.com/YBjPpZFkDQ — Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead (@drcfarmstead) March 7, 2022

The farmstead says that volunteers are socializing the babies so that they will be ready for visitors on opening day April 1.