Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

25 newborn goats arrive at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead over weekend

23 mother goats yet to deliver
Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead goats
Mick Shaffer/KSHB
Goats at the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead predict which quarterback is the best in Super Bowl LV.
Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead goats
Posted at 6:27 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 19:36:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boom of goats have been born at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park, Kansas, with more expected on the way.

According to a Tweet from Deanna Rose, 25 pygmy goats were born over the weekend, with 23 mothers yet to deliver.

Deanna Rose included video of triplets born on Sunday in the Tweet.

The farmstead says that volunteers are socializing the babies so that they will be ready for visitors on opening day April 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!