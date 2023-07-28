2nd property assessment town hall held for Spanish-speaking community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second property assessment town hall was held for Jackson County's spanish-speaking community Thursday evening.

County leaders and community members showed up to make sure everyone who wants to file an appeal can.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca teamed up with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Guadalupe Centers to host the meeting.

Their goal was to answer the Latino community's questions before the impending deadlines to file appeals.

"I have done countless forums and town halls, but unfortunately I did not see a lot of faces like this," Abarca said.

People at the meeting say their biggest concerns have been dealing with the combination of technology and language barriers.

Jesus Martinez says those have been his two biggest challenges.

"Computers and me? We have very big distance," he said, expressing how difficult it's been to figure out a mostly online system.

He's called his Jackson County house home since the 90's, but this year it's value rocketed up 100-thousand more dollars.

He came to the meeting to see if he needs to appeal.

"I need to because we don't know if the value is right," he said.

Abarca helped bring the meeting together.

"Somebody's got to do that and it's gotta be more than Google Translate," he said.

He has support from the county now, but the deadline looms.

"This level of support was not coming from the executive. But I'm glad to see it's happening now. I just wish it'd happened sooner," he said.

There will be another meeting like this for spanish-speakers on Saturday, July 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Guadalupe Centers (high school) — 1524 The Paseo, KCMO, 64108

