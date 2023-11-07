3,400 Evergy customers without power Tuesday morning in Raymore

KANSAS CITY MO. — More than 3,400 Evergy customers are without power Tuesday morning in parts of Raymore.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Evergy reported 19 outages impacting more than 3,400 customers in Raymore.
The cause of the outage is not yet known.
The outage area reportedly includes several schools in the Raymore-Peculiar School District.
KSHB 41 News is working to contact the district, but phone service is also interrupted.
You can track the power outages using Evergy's outage map.
This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.