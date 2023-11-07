3,400 Evergy customers without power Tuesday morning in Raymore

KANSAS CITY MO. — More than 3,400 Evergy customers are without power Tuesday morning in parts of Raymore.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Evergy reported 19 outages impacting more than 3,400 customers in Raymore.

Evergy

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

The outage area reportedly includes several schools in the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

KSHB 41 News is working to contact the district, but phone service is also interrupted.

You can track the power outages using Evergy's outage map.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

