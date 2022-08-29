Watch Now
3 children seriously hurt in horse and buggy crash in Holden

Posted at 3:51 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 16:51:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three children were seriously hurt Saturday afternoon in Johnson County, Missouri, after the horse and buggy they were riding in was struck by a car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the children, ages 3, 5 and 7, were seriously hurt. Two other adults on the buggy were also injured, though their injuries were less significant.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 58 and SW 1011 Road just east of Holden, Missouri, when the buggy was rear-ended by a 71-year-old man driving a 2003 Mercury.

Troopers say the driver of the automobile was not seriously hurt in the crash.

