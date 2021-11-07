Watch
3 critically injured in Shawnee crash Saturday

Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were critically injured in a car accident Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Hilltop.

Shawnee police say a Ford SUV was making a left turn when it struck a Chevy pickup.

Both occupants of the pickup are 57 years old and the single SUV occupant is 37 years old.

All three were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Nick Shurmantine said the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

