3 critically injured in Shawnee crash Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were critically injured in a car accident Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Hilltop.

Shawnee police say a Ford SUV was making a left turn when it struck a Chevy pickup.

Both occupants of the pickup are 57 years old and the single SUV occupant is 37 years old.

All three were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Nick Shurmantine said the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

