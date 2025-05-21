3 deceased priests added to Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas clergy offender list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas made three abuse announcements last week.

Posted May 12, the announcements focused on three disgraced, deceased priests: John “Fidelis” Forrester, Donald Redmona and Joseph Cramer.

The archdiocese and St. Benedict’s Abbey said allegations of Fr. Forrester sexually abusing a minor in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas were “found credible.” He was previously found guilty of abuse allegations outside the archdiocese.

He served at the following parishes/schools:



Camp St. Maur Hill, Atchison

Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Atchison

Mount St. Scholastica Academy, Atchison

Ursuline Academy, Paola

St. Peter and St. Paul, Seneca

Forrester also spent time with the Archdiocese of Seattle, Washington, and the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa.

An investigation into Fr. Redmond substantiated allegations of abuse against an adult. The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas noted he had already been added to the list of offenders for previous actions.

During his time in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, Redmond served at the following parishes/schools:



St. Peter and St. Paul, Seneca

St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center, Lawrence

Benedictine College, Atchison

Sacred Heart Parish, Atchison

St. James Parish, Wetmore

Sacred Heart Parish, Sabetha

St. Augustine Parish, Fidelity

Along with Forrester, Redmond also spent a stint at the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa.

As for Fr. Cramer, he was found to have sexually abused minors in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Claims were also substantiated regarding abuse against a vulnerable adult.

Cramer served at the following parishes/schools in the archdiocese:



Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood

Bishop Miege High School, Roeland Park

Holy Name Church, Topeka

Hayden High School, Topeka

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Paxico

Savior of the World High School Seminary (closed), Kansas City

St. Paul Catholic Church, Olathe

Didde Catholic Campus Center (formerly Emporia State & Schooling)

Assumption Parish (closed and consolidated with Sacred Heart, Emporia), Reading

St. Leo’s Catholic Parish, Horton

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Purcell

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Marysville

St. Malachy’s Church, Beattie

St. Philip Neri Church, Osawatomie

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mound City

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, LaCygne

Divine Mercy Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Catholic Church), Gardner

“The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel very seriously and works to respond to survivors’ needs with urgency, respect, and compassion," the archdiocese said in the announcements. "We encourage anyone with knowledge about any misconduct by a church volunteer, employee, religious or clergy member — regardless of when the abuse may have occurred — to contact civil authorities first, and then call or text the Archdiocese’s confidential report line at 913-276-8703 or online atwww.archkck.org/reportabuse."

The archdiocese keeps a list of substantiated clergy offenders here.

—