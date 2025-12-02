3 finalists announced for Kansas City, Missouri, fire chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials announced three finalists in the running to become the next Kansas City, Missouri, fire chief.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as the host prepares to host a public forum on Thursday with the three finalists:

Craig Buckley

KSHB Craig Buckley

Michael Marino

KSHB Michael Marino

Michael Mire

KSHB Michael Mire

The forum is set for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., KCMO.

The city has posted additional information about the forum on its website .

KCFD Chief Ross Grundyson announced in September his plans to retire in January.

—