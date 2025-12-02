Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 finalists announced for Kansas City, Missouri, fire chief

Three finalists.png
KSHB
Three finalists for Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief: (left to right) Michael Mire, Michael Marino, Craig Buckley
Three finalists.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials announced three finalists in the running to become the next Kansas City, Missouri, fire chief.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as the host prepares to host a public forum on Thursday with the three finalists:

Craig Buckley

Craig Buckley.png
Craig Buckley

Michael Marino

Michael Marino.png
Michael Marino

Michael Mire

Michael Mire.png
Michael Mire

The forum is set for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., KCMO.

The city has posted additional information about the forum on its website.

KCFD Chief Ross Grundyson announced in September his plans to retire in January.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025