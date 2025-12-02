3 finalists announced for Kansas City, Missouri, fire chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials announced three finalists in the running to become the next Kansas City, Missouri, fire chief.
Tuesday’s announcement comes as the host prepares to host a public forum on Thursday with the three finalists:
Craig Buckley
Michael Marino
Michael Mire
The forum is set for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., KCMO.
The city has posted additional information about the forum on its website.
KCFD Chief Ross Grundyson announced in September his plans to retire in January.
—