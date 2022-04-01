3 finalists selected for the Gardner Edgerton School District superintendent position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Edgerton School Board picked three finalists in its search for a new school district superintendent.

Dr. Brian Huff, Joe Sample and Dr. Jaret Tomlinson were selected as finalists for the position and each will be in the district on separate days, April 11, 12 and 13, according to a news release.

There activities include interviews in executive sessions with the school board.

They are vying to replace Pam Stranathan, who resigned on Jan. 9, 2022.

Dr Huff has spent the last 15 years of his career at the Raytown School District, where he was selected as the Missouri State High School Principal of the Year in 2013.

Huff and his wife, Beth, served as missionaries in Nigeria, where Huff was a middle school and high school principal, according to the release.

Joe Sample is the superintendent of the Marais Des Cygnes Valley USD 456 in Melvern, Kansas.

Sample started his career as a seventh grade social studies teacher Wheatridge Middle School, according to the release.

He is working to earn his doctorate of education in educational leadership at Baker University.

The final candidate is Dr. Tomlinson, who served as a high school teacher, principal and district superintendent.

The school board will make a decision on a new superintendent by the end of April at the earliest, according to the release.

