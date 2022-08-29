Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 fire agencies respond to 2-alarm blaze at horse stable in Johnson County

Overland Park barn fire
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Overland Park Fire Department
Overland Park barn fire
Overland Park barn fire
Posted at 7:24 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 20:24:14-04

KANSAS CITY, MO.  — Fire crews from three different agencies battled a fire at a large horse stable and arena in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon.

The Overland Park and Olathe fire departments along with the Johnson County Fire District #1 responded to the fire in the 12600 block of west 183rd Street at around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported heavy smoke and a fire from the horse stable and arena.

All people and horses were evacuated from the stable before fire crews arrived.

Due to the amount of fire and heat conditions, a second alarm was called.

No one was injured but the stable was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock