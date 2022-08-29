3 fire agencies respond to 2-alarm blaze at horse stable in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Fire crews from three different agencies battled a fire at a large horse stable and arena in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon.

The Overland Park and Olathe fire departments along with the Johnson County Fire District #1 responded to the fire in the 12600 block of west 183rd Street at around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported heavy smoke and a fire from the horse stable and arena.

All people and horses were evacuated from the stable before fire crews arrived.

Due to the amount of fire and heat conditions, a second alarm was called.

No one was injured but the stable was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

