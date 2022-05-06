3 generations of AdventHealth employees celebrate Mother's Day

MERRIAM, Kan. — For many families, this is an extra special Mother's Day after a difficult last few years.

Allison Gower, who works at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission as a consumer access quality analyst, said she and her mother, Sherry Gower, will be spending time with Allison's grandmother, Alice.

The family represents three generations of employees at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Allison Gower calls her mom Sherry her best friend.

"I would definitely be lost without her," Allison said.

While they don't work directly with each other, Sherry loves that her daughter is just steps away.

"I'm just thrilled that she's here and hopefully can keep moving up and making it a life-long career," Sherry said.

They both agree, the hospital is a special place.

"It's like home, and I love it," Sherry said.

Sherry's mother, Alice, started working at the hospital in 1965.

All three women plan to spend some quality time together this Mother's Day, cherishing every moment after the COVID-19 pandemic made get-togethers difficult.

"Now that the numbers are going down, just having that closer interaction with family is going to make it a little more special this year," Allison said.

Sherry said she loves that both she and her daughter followed in her mom's footsteps at a place that means so much to all of them.

"She thinks that maybe we should have a wing name after her and us so we'll see how that goes, but yeah she's very proud, she was proud of her time here and proud of us," Sherry said.