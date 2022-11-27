Watch Now
3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 12:10:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 3 people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at around 11 p.m. Saturday night at 3550 Rainbow Blvd.

A total of five people were rescued from balconies at the apartment building, according to KCKFD.

Of the three hospitalized victims, one was injured with severe burns and smoke inhalation in the fire, KCKFD says.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

KCKFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

