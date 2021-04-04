3 injured, 1 critically, in 3-vehicle crash at Independence, Lawndale avenues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri, in which impairment is being investigated.

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to Independence and Lawndale avenues where a gold Ford Crossover, heading west on Independence Avenue, crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a blue Chevrolet Equinox “almost head-on,” according to a crash report. The Chevrolet’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of a green Kia Soul, which was behind the Chevrolet, ran into the back of the Chevrolet and suffered minor injuries.

Police said that the driver of the Ford, who is being investigated for impairment, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.