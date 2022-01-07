3 injured Friday in Truman Road, Cleveland Avenue crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle collision around noon Friday just west of Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue resulted in life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to assist the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet sedan traveling westbound lost control, causing the vehicle to strike a concrete pier for a railroad overpass.

All three sedan occupants were transported to local hospitals.

The driver, an adult male, was reported in stable condition.

An adult female passenger is in critical condition.

The other passenger, an adult male, has been reported in serious condition.

The bridge was not damaged and rail traffic was not interrupted, according to police.

