3 injured in incident at SantaCaliGon Days Festival

Charlie Keegan
An Independence, Missouri, police vehicle.
Posted at 12:01 AM, Sep 06, 2021
OLATHE, Kan. — Three are injured following a shooting Sunday night at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival in Independence, according to Independence police.

Around 11:00 p.m., the Independence Police Department posted on Facebook asking for parents to pick up their children due to "an emergency at the carnival."

Shortly after, they posted again that officers were on scene of a shooting at SantaCaliGon.

IPD says there are currently three victims and that, "This is a fluid scene and more information will be forthcoming."

