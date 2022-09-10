3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a silver Ford F150 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Holmes Road at high speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Ford struck a black GMC Envoy head on, which had recently turned onto Holmes Road from 117th Street.

Police say the GMC rotated and came to a rest on the east side of Holmes Road. The Ford rotated to the south, went off the right side of the roadway, and overturned onto its roof.

The Ford driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, while both the driver and passenger of the GMC were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.