3 injured in RideKC bus, car crash near 12th and McGee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured during a crash between a RideKC bus and a car on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near East 12th Street & McGee Street in Kansas City, Missouri just after 5:30. p.m.

The bus was traveling east when it crashed into a Ford Sedan that was heading south.

Two females in the Sedan were transported to an area hospital. One suffered critical injuries, and the other was listed as serious.

The bus driver was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening.