3 Liberty elementary students injured in Thursday morning bus crash

Posted at 12:39 PM, Nov 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three elementary school children suffered minor injuries after a crash while enroute to Ridgeview elementary.

The Liberty School District says shortly after 9 a.m. a bus hit a semi that was stopped at a red light at Missouri Highway 291 and Kansas Avenue.

Six students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Three were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver was not injured.

The students from Lewis and Clark Elementary, were enroute to a PEAK program at Ridgeview Elementary.

The school district notified parents of the incident.

The Liberty Police Department says the bus driver was cited for following too close.

