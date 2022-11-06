3 minors seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three minors suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night in Olathe, Kansas.

At around 10:14 p.m. Saturday, the Olathe Police Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 56 and Mahaffie Street.

Police say three minor passengers of one vehicle involved in the collision were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. There was an adult driver and two additional minors in the vehicle that were not injured.

The adult driver of the second vehicle involved was not injured either.

Sections of U.S. 56 and Mahaffie were temporarily closed overnight while Olathe police investigated the crash.

Olathe police continue to investigate the crash. Any one with information is asked to call police at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.