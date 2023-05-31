3 people injured in crash involving stolen vehicle Tuesday near 39th Street, College Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people suffered injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a black Kia Rio was traveling north on College Avenue at high speeds when it did not stop for a stop sign, according to KCMO police.

The Kia struck a silver Toyota Sequoia driving on westbound E. 39th Street, causing the Toyota to crash into a chain link fence off the roadway to the northwest.

Police said the Kia continued to move southwest, from the force of the collision, and drove off the roadway, striking an unoccupied black Toyota Corolla parked in a driveway in the 3900 block of College Avenue. The Toyota crashed into the garage door of a home from the impact of the crash.

The Kia driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Sequoia were taken to a hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Kia was a stolen vehicle.