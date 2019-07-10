KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people had to be rescued from two vehicles that became submerged on North Chouteau Trafficway near North Belmont Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

A storm moved quickly through the metro Wednesday morning, causing flash flooding in an area that frequently floods, according to employees who work nearby.

Witnesses told 41 Action News that semi trailers and pickup trucks are usually able to get through the flooded area, but the water is too high for cars.

They said that a red car became trapped in the water when traveling north on North Chouteau Trafficway, and the fire department had to rescue a woman and a child from that vehicle.

A black vehicle was traveling south on the same road, and witnesses said they warned the driver not to attempt to drive through the water, but they were ignored. The fire department also had to rescue the female driver of that car.

KC Water has since put barriers up to prevent more cars from entering the flooded roadway.

As the day went on, drivers ignored the barriers and drove into the flooded portion of the road. Several of them became stuck and had to be pushed or pulled out.

Driver of the Jeep pushed his stalled vehicle out of the water. Some good samaritans helped pull the stalled truck out of the high waters. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/QHUsEY4m5N — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) July 10, 2019

Kansas City Fire Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said his department handled around 10 water rescues following Wednesday's storms.

Walker also said firefighters responded to three working fires, though the causes of each were still under investigation.