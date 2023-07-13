3 seriously injured Thursday in mid-Missouri plane crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a place crash in mid-Missouri.

Troopers say they were called around 12:15 p.m. Thursday to an area by an old golf course between Missouri KK and U.S. 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri.

Initial details suggest the plane had just taken off from the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach.

The highway patrol said the Osage Beach Police Department will handle the crash scene and that the Federal Aviation Administration has been called to handle the crash investigation.

The plane had three occupants, all sustaining serious injuries.



The FAA has been notified and will be conducting the crash investigation. The Osage Beach Police Department will handle the crash scene and should be contacted for all media inquiries. pic.twitter.com/1xb45joAk0 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 13, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.

