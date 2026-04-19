3 students, 2 others shot along nightlife district near the University of Iowa, authorities say

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A shooting during a fight in a nightlife district near the University of Iowa campus wounded five people early Sunday, including three students, police and university officials said.

Multiple victims were transported to hospitals for gunshot wounds, according to Iowa City police.

One person was in critical condition while four others were stable, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, according to a campus alert. Police released photos of groups of people that were identified as persons of interest.

Officers were responding to reports of a large fight in downtown Iowa City close to a pedestrian mall filled with bars and restaurants when they heard shots being fired, police said.

Videos shared on social media showed multiple fights breaking out in front of an outdoor bar area, followed by a frightened crowd of dozens running away.

University President Barbara Wilson said three students were wounded and that support was available for the campus community.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now,” Wilson said in a statement.

The university has about 31,000 students.

“This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state," said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who offered state assistance with the investigation.

The university issued several alerts, advising students to stay away from the area. “While the investigation is in its early stages, there are no indications any university students were the intended victims,” one alert said.

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