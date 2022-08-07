3-vehicle collision overnight injures 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-vehicle collision overnight injured four people.

Around 1:15 a.m Sunday, Kansas City, Missouri, police attempted to conduct a traffic violation on a gray Chrysler 300.

In the area of Broadway south of West 39th Street, an officer used lights and sirens to stop the Chrysler. However, the vehicle continued and did not stop.

Police lost sight of the Chrysler after it turned east on 39th Street and then turned south until it was heading north on Broadway Boulevard in the southbound lanes.

After running a red light at West 39th Street, the Chrysler struck a silver Hyundai, causing both vehicles to collide with a white Ford E450 that was stopped at a red light.

The three-vehicle collision caused the Chrysler to overturn. Still, the driver was able to exit the vehicle and run from the scene. He was later caught by police north of the scene and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Chrysler did not flee and was transferred from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Of the three Hyundai occupants, the driver sustained minor injuries and the front-seat passenger received critical head injuries. The front-seat passenger struck the windshield as they were unrestrained.

No injuries were reported from the Oklahoma band in the Ford E450.

—