3-year-old critically injured in Wednesday morning crash

Posted at 9:06 AM, May 12, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old child was critically injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. at Winner Road and Manchester Avenue.

According to KCPD, a Ford Escape was headed east on Winner Road when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Highlander head-on.

Both of those vehicles then struck an Acura MDX.

The 3-year-old was a passenger in the Toyota and was not restrained by a safety device.

The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken into custody to investigate possible impairment.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

