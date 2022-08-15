3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.

The Associated Press reports that, temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in an SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said.

After authorities located the child, she was rushed to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri, before being flown to Springfield, Missouri, for treatment and died on Saturday, according to a release from national child vehicle safety nonprofit Kids and Cars.

It is unclear at this time if the girl was left in the car or entered herself.

No arrests have been made, and the girl's name wasn't immediately released, according to the Associated Press.

