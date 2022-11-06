Watch Now
3-year-old killed in Smithville crash late Friday

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle near 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 11 p.m., a 2014 Ford F150 was reversing when it struck the 3-year-old.

The girl was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested by MSHP around midnight for felony driving while intoxicated, causing the death of another passenger, and driving while suspended.

She was then taken to Clay County Detention center on a 12-hour hold.

