33 'high-volume' markets with reduced air traffic have flights to, from Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Of the 40 "high-volume" airports in the United States that will have reduced air traffic by 10% starting Friday morning, 33 have flights to/from Kansas City International Airport.

KCI is not on the list of airports impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration's announcement Wednesday to reduce air traffic.

The agency is confronting staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the government shutdown began Oct. 1.

Some controllers have called out of work during the ongoing shutdown, resulting in numerous delays nationwide.

The full list of major airports with flights to/from KCI is below:



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) Boston Logan International (BOS) Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) Dallas Love (DAL) Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) Denver International (DEN) Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW) Newark Liberty International (EWR) Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL) Houston Hobby (HOU) Washington Dulles International (IAD) George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH) Indianapolis International (IND) New York John F Kennedy International (JFK) Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS) Los Angeles International (LAX) New York LaGuardia (LGA) Orlando International (MCO) Chicago Midway (MDW) Miami International (MIA) Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP) Oakland International (OAK) Chicago O`Hare International (ORD) Portland International (PDX) Philadelphia International (PHL) Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) San Diego International (SAN) Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA) San Francisco International (SFO) Salt Lake City International (SLC) Tampa International (TPA)

Travelers scheduled to arrive at one of the airports mentioned in the list above, Orlando International Airport, faced hours-long delays on the night before Halloween.

The FAA confirmed the holdups were caused by staffing shortages, and a ground delay was issued for the airport.

The travel disruption came just days after thousands of air traffic controllers missed their first full paycheck due to the shutdown.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned there could be "mass chaos" next week if the shutdown continues long enough to keep controllers from getting their next paychecks on Tuesday.

What about airlines that fly out of KCI?

Southwest Airlines:

Southwest Airlines is evaluating how the planned FAA flight reductions will affect our schedule and will communicate directly with Customers as soon as possible. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees. For more information, click here.

United Airlines:

The U.S. government plans to restrict flights beginning Friday, November 7, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. We’re making updates to our schedule and will let you know if your flight is affected as soon as possible. Check your flight status.

Delta Airlines:

https://news.delta.com/delta-cares-customers-reduces-flights-beginning-nov-7-compliance-faa-directive

American Airlines:

https://news.aa.com/news/news-details/2025/An-update-on-the-FAA-directive/default.aspx

Frontier Airlines:

https://www.flyfrontier.com/alert/

Spirit Airlines:

https://www.spirit.com/travel-advisory

Sun Country Airlines:

https://www.suncountry.com/advisory/alerts

—