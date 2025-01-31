3rd man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another arrest has been made as part of a counter-human trafficking operation in Clay County after a 27-year-old man tried to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, authorities said.

Josue Rivera, of Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with one count of felony attempted child enticement.

Two other men who were accused of the same crime were arrested last week in Clay County during the operation. They are facing the same charge as Rivera.

Authorities said Rivera was messaging with undercover detectives during the original operation last week and continued communication until Thursday when he arranged to meet whom he believed to be the 14-year-old.

Instead, deputies took Rivera into custody at the meet-up location.

Rivera is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to authorities.

—

