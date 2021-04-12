4 adults, 1 dog displaced following Quincy Avenue house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four adults and one dog have been displaced due to a house fire Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews responded around 8:43 p.m. to 2706 Quincy Avenue to fight the blaze.

It’s unknown at this time where the fire originated, but a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said that bomb and arson will be investigating.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Red Cross has been ordered for the displaced individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.