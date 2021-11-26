4 horses dead after crash involving tractor trailer on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is backed up after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Following the crash, the trailer caught on fire and four horses died. No humans have been reported injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said via Twitter that lanes on the highway about a mile west of Grain Valley are completely blocked.

Troopers are on scene of a vehicle fire on I-70 (eastbound) approximately one mile west of Grain Valley. Lanes completely blocked & traffic is being diverted. Preliminary investigation indicates a loaded horse trailer caught fire & at least 4 horses are confirmed deceased. pic.twitter.com/irZpanxXml — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 26, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

