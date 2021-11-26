Watch
4 horses dead after crash involving tractor trailer on Interstate 70

KSHB 41 Staff
scout cam i 70
Posted at 2:18 PM, Nov 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is backed up after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Following the crash, the trailer caught on fire and four horses died. No humans have been reported injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said via Twitter that lanes on the highway about a mile west of Grain Valley are completely blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

