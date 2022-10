KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a train derailment at the Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Missouri on Wednesday night.

According to NBC affiliate KY3, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. and involved the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.

Emergency crews told KY3 that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety are investigating the incident and more information is expected on Thursday.

—