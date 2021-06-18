4 injured, including 2 juveniles, near 29th, Benton Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people, including two juveniles, were injured in a Friday afternoon crash.

At the scene of a horrible crash here at Benton Boulevard and 29th street. I’m told several people are in the hospital. One car is on its side. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/FuuTE5a40g — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 18, 2021



The incident happened at East 29th Street and Benton Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m.

No other information or the extent of injuries were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.