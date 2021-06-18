Watch
4 injured, including 2 juveniles, near 29th, Benton Boulevard

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Starling/KSHB
Four people, including two juveniles were injured in a crash near east 29th Street and Benton Boulevard.
Benton Blvd crash
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 18:13:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people, including two juveniles, were injured in a Friday afternoon crash.


The incident happened at East 29th Street and Benton Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m.

No other information or the extent of injuries were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

