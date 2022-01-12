Watch
4 Olathe high schools temporarily universally masking

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:37:51-05

OLATHE, Kan. — As of Monday, four Olathe high schools have returned to temporary universal masking for at least two weeks due to daily absence rates above 7%.

The schools include:

  • Olathe North High School
  • Olathe Northwest High School
  • Olathe South High School
  • Olathe West High School

Olathe North, Northwest and West all returned to universal masking on Jan. 6. Olathe South’s absence rate exceeded 7% on Monday.

The Olathe Schools website’s most recent numbers show Olathe South’s absence rate was the highest of the four schools at 10.04% on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Olathe North was at 9.10%, Olathe Northwest was at 9% and Olathe West was at 8.92%.

The only high school not included is Olathe East, which had a 3.79% absence rate Tuesday.

All high schools observe optional masking when building isolations and quarantines are below 4% and absentee rates do not meet or exceed 7%.

