4 Olathe high schools temporarily universally masking

OLATHE, Kan. — As of Monday, four Olathe high schools have returned to temporary universal masking for at least two weeks due to daily absence rates above 7%.

The schools include:



Olathe North High School

Olathe Northwest High School

Olathe South High School

Olathe West High School

Olathe North, Northwest and West all returned to universal masking on Jan. 6. Olathe South’s absence rate exceeded 7% on Monday.

The Olathe Schools website’s most recent numbers show Olathe South’s absence rate was the highest of the four schools at 10.04% on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Olathe North was at 9.10%, Olathe Northwest was at 9% and Olathe West was at 8.92%.

The only high school not included is Olathe East, which had a 3.79% absence rate Tuesday.

All high schools observe optional masking when building isolations and quarantines are below 4% and absentee rates do not meet or exceed 7%.

