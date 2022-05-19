4 Platte County High School students overdose Thursday on over-the-counter medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four students at Platte County High School overdosed on over-the-counter medication Thursday at the school.

A release from the Platte City Police Department states the students purposely took the medications for "recreational effects."

The students got sick and were taken to a hospital for non life-threatening symptoms, the police statement said.

The incident happened in the morning at the school at 1501 Branch St. in Platte City.

"This morning, PCHS was put into a "Hold-in-Place" status while attending to multiple student medical situations requiring an ambulance," according to a statement from the school district. "Hold-in-Place is a school safety protocol where students are moved away from the incident location or instructed to stay in classroom with doors secured and instruction continuing, and people are kept out of hallways or public areas so that school officials can assess the situation and/or medical professionals can assist."

More than 1,200 students in grades 9-12 attend the school.