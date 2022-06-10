4 students, 1 teacher injured in school bus crash caused by deer crossing road in Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deer crossing a road in Kansas City, Missouri, led to a three-vehicle crash that injured four children and one teacher on Friday.

The crash happened at around 9:49 a.m. at east 85th and Oak streets near Waldo.

An initial investigation indicates a Saturn SUV was heading east on 85th Street when a deer ran out in front of the driver.

A woman driving the Saturn swerved left to avoid the deer and rammed into a silver Kia that was stopped at the intersection.

The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the westbound lane in front of an Apple school bus.

After being hit by the Kia, the bus driver lost control and went off the roadway, knocking down several poles and a culvert. The bus also struck a privacy fence.

Four students and one teacher were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kia and Saturn drivers refused medical treatment.

