40-foot flames, thousands without power: Impact of high winds felt across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forty-foot flames and thousands of power outages were reported across the Kansas City area Tuesday as wind gusts approached 50 miles per hour.

Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews were called to a grass fire near 86th Street and Highland Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Crews continued to work to put out hot spots through early Tuesday afternoon.

On the Kansas side, nine agencies were battling a grass fire in the area of 10995 230th Street in Linwood, Kansas.

An assistant chief with the Leavenworth County Fire Protection District No. 2 described the fire as “large,” but that no structures or injuries had yet been reported.

The Leavenworth County Emergency Management Department said a roof was damaged to a building in Linwood, Kansas. No injuries were immediately reported.

The agency also reported crews in Leavenworth were battling a fire that was had flames 40-feet high.

As of 1:30 p.m. Evergy reported nearly 2,000 customers without power in Jackson County, Missouri.

More than 850 customers were without power in Leavenworth County and an additional 511 customers were without power in Johnson County.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reports roughly 236 customers were without power.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Cassie Wilson says wind gusts Tuesday have approached 50 miles per hour at Kansas City International Airport. Gusts exceeding 45 miles per hour were widespread.

Raymore, Missouri, said a "massive tree" was down blocking 58 Highway in both directions.

KSHB 41 News staff 58 Highway closed between Prairie Lane and Ward Road

This is a developing story and will be updated.

