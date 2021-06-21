Watch
41 Action News takes part in 'Rokerthon' world record attempt

Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 07:08:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NBC's TODAY Show is once again attempting to break a world record with a "Rokerthon" event Monday, featuring weather personality Al Roker.

This year, Roker and more than 50 meteorologists from across the country will attempt to hold the world’s largest online weather reporting video relay.

41 Action News meteorologist Lindsey Anderson will take part in the relay attempt for the Guinness World Records title.

In honor of Monday being the first day of Summer, the forecast will preview what's in store for Kansas City during the season.

Anyone who wants to keep tabs on the relay can watch online.

Lindsey will be featured in the 8 a.m. hour of the TODAY Show on 41 Action News.


