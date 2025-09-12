Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why is Missouri redrawing its congressional maps? | KSHB 41 Explains It

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe wants legislators to redraw the state's congressional districts to give Republicans more representation in Washington D.C. KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan explains the process in this edition of KSHB 41 Explains It.
Posted

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe wants legislators to redraw the state's congressional districts to give Republicans more representation in Washington D.C.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan explains the process in this edition of KSHB 41 Explains It. Watch below.

