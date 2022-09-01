Watch Now
47 Black-owned restaurants in Kansas City area to support during Midwest Black Restaurant Week

Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 18:33:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Midwest Black Restaurant Week, a regional celebration of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine, begins Friday.

The week-long promotion is hosted by Black Restaurant Week, a national organization that aims to connect locals to their area's tastiest Black-owned eateries across the nation.

This year, 47 restaurants in the Kansas City area will offer specials on their favorite dishes until Sept. 11.

Kansas Citians can support local Black-owned restaurants by sampling their sweets and ordering their most-loved courses — everything from savory barbecue to cheesecake-stuffed waffle cones.

Kansas

  • Soul Sweets By The Cake Lady — Homemade desserts made by request only; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Wilson's Pizza & Grill — A bar and grill located at 1801 Quindaro Boulevard in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Holy Smoke BBQ — A food truck serving barbecue; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Chixen Kansas City — A chicken burger restaurant located at 1407 Southwest Boulevard in KCK.
  • Elevate Bar & Grill — A bar and grill located at 7543 State Avenue in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Krab Kingz Seafood KCK — A seafood restaurant located at 7704 State Avenue in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Jones BBQ — A barbecue joint located at 6706 Kaw Drive in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

Missouri

  • TCsFullyLoaded — A southern-style restaurant; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Fannies west African Cuisine — A restaurant that serves West African cuisine located at 4105 Troost Avenue in KCMO.
  • Love Is Key - Food & Dessert Innovation — A restaurant located at 3000 Troost Avenue in KCMO.
  • EsKCobar — A Caribbean restaurant located at 3415 Main Street in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Turkeyleggman — A barbecue food truck located at 3900 The Paseo; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Jadabay's Tasty Kitchen — An American-style food truck; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • KC Blues Juke House — A bar and lounge located at 1700 E 18th Street in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Double OGz Jerk Chicken and Greens — A soul food restaurant; for more information contact 913-400-2003.
  • Taste Island Grill — A Caribbean restaurant located at 3605 Broadway Boulevard in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Graffiti Culinaire — A southern-style restaurant, for more information visit its Facebook page.
  • Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery — A vegan restaurant; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Catch and Release Soulfood — A soul food restaurant located at 6801 Prospect Avenue in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Happy Roots — a vegan restaurant; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • The 6 Lounge — A bar and lounge located at 6900 Prospect Avenue in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Peachtree Cafeteria — A soul food restaurant located at 6800 Eastwood Trafficway in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Necessary Catering — An American style restaurant; for more information, call (816) 606-4876.
  • Mesob Restaurant — An African restaurant located at 3601 Broadway Boulevard; for more information visit its Facebook page.
  • Gates BBQ — A Kansas City barbecue staple with several locations in the Kansas City area; for more information, visit its website.
  • Ruby Jean's Juicery — A juicery and smoothie restaurant located at 3000 Troost Avenue in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Devoured Pizza Pop Up — A pizzeria located at 3119 Terrace Street in KCMO; for more information, visit its website.
  • Keisha Kandi Apples — A bakery and dessert shop located at 809 W 39th Street, Suite #130 in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Gourmet Grub — An American style food truck; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Mutual Musicians Foundations — A bar and lounge located at 1823 Highland Avenue in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Young Family Farm — A family-owned urban farm located at 3819 Wayne Avenue in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • CandyLand — A bakery and dessert restaurant; for more information call (816) 210-1218.
  • O.M.G Trap Kitchen — A Latin food truck; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Queen of Cones — A bakery and dessert restaurant; for more information, call (816) 652-4713.
  • Soiree Steak & Oyster House — A Creole and Cajun style restaurant located 1512 E 18th Street in KCMO; for more information, call (913) 952-8986
  • Faith’s Kitchen — A soul food-style restaurant; for more information, visit its Instagram page.
  • Chef Roi — A Creole and Cajun style restaurant, for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Blue Nile Cafe — An African style restaurant located at 20 East 5th Street in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Gigi's Vegan Cafe — A vegan restaurant located 1103 Westport Road in KCMO; for more more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • KC Daiquiri Shop — A Creole and Cajun restaurant located at 1116 Grand Boulevard; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Niecie's Restaurant — A soul food restaurant located at 6441 Troost Avenue in KCMO; for more information visit its Facebook page.
  • Fat Jack's Chicken & Fish — A soul food restaurant located at 5912 Blue Parkway in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Kwan's Katering — An American restaurant; for more information, call (816) 562-8165.
  • Vee's Barbecue & Casual Catering — A barbecue food truck, for more information, call (816) 365-1572
  • Just Ask: Cafe 75 Carryout — A soul food restaurant located at 9811 View High Drive in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Urban Cafe — an American restaurant located at 5500 Troost Avenue in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Yogurtini — A bakery and dessert restaurant; for more information, visit its website.
  • LC's Bar B Q — A Kansas City barbecue staple located at 5800 Blue Parkway in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • Smaxx Gourmet Food — An American style restaurant located at 1827 Vine Street in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.
  • District Fish & Pasta House — A seafood restaurant located at 1664 E 63rd Street in KCMO; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

