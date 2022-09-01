47 Black-owned restaurants in Kansas City area to support during Midwest Black Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midwest Black Restaurant Week, a regional celebration of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine, begins Friday.

The week-long promotion is hosted by Black Restaurant Week, a national organization that aims to connect locals to their area's tastiest Black-owned eateries across the nation.

This year, 47 restaurants in the Kansas City area will offer specials on their favorite dishes until Sept. 11.

Kansas Citians can support local Black-owned restaurants by sampling their sweets and ordering their most-loved courses — everything from savory barbecue to cheesecake-stuffed waffle cones.

Kansas



Soul Sweets By The Cake Lady — Homemade desserts made by request only; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

Wilson's Pizza & Grill — A bar and grill located at 1801 Quindaro Boulevard in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

Holy Smoke BBQ — A food truck serving barbecue; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

Chixen Kansas City — A chicken burger restaurant located at 1407 Southwest Boulevard in KCK.

Elevate Bar & Grill — A bar and grill located at 7543 State Avenue in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

Krab Kingz Seafood KCK — A seafood restaurant located at 7704 State Avenue in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page.

Jones BBQ — A barbecue joint located at 6706 Kaw Drive in KCK; for more information, visit its Facebook page .

Missouri

—