47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night

Posted at 10:32 AM, Dec 08, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say a 47-year-old man was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Southwest Trafficway south of Clark Avenue.

In his attempt, he was struck by a Chrysler mini-van. Soon after, he was struck a second time by a Honda CRV.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

KCPD reports both drivers stopped at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

