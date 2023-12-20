5 child lead poisoning cases reported in Missouri after applesauce pouch contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports five lead poisoning cases in children linked to the FDA's investigation into the lead contamination of applesauce pouches.

As of Dec. 19, a total of 69 children under the age of 6 have been affected across dozens of states.

The recalled products include WanaBanana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, as well as Schnucks and Weis-branded applesauce pouches.

DHSS said it is working with local public and health agencies to prevent these products from being sold in Missouri.

Anyone with these products inside their homes is asked to discard them immediately.

DHSS said symptoms of lead poisoning include abdominal pain, anemia, headaches and vomiting. Long-term exposure can cause "irritability, fatigue, muscle aches, constipation, brain fog, tremors, weight loss, behavioral issues and lowered IQ."

Children under the age of 6 and pregnant women are most at risk to severe lead poisoning illness. DHSS said most children do not show immediate symptoms.

The WanaBanana product was sold nationally through retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online outlets. The Schnucks pouches were sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets stores, while the Weis pouches were sold at Weis grocery stores.

